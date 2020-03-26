»Podcast | Social Distancing With Friends

Beeswax CEO Ari Paparo chats with AdExchanger managing editor Ryan Joe about the shift to working from home, the post-pandemic outlook for the ad industry, how to stay on top of an incredibly volatile business environment and what goes through his mind when he tweets.
Forrester principal analyst Joanna O’Connell and AdExchanger managing editor Ryan Joe discuss the future of work, the extent to which COVID-19 has supplanted concerns around the third-party cookie and privacy regulations, and whether it’s better to use a bedsheet backdrop to hide your household mess during a video conference, or if you should just own it.