»Podcast | Social Distancing With Friends

AdExchanger Talks: Social Distancing With Friends

Listen in as AdExchanger, the leading voice in ad tech, explores the evolution of data-driven digital media and marketing in a series of podcast interviews with advertising and marketing technology newsmakers that we call AdExchanger Talks. In this new podcast series, AdExchanger editors break the cabin fever by talking with the top thought leaders and practitioners in digital and data-driven advertising – all while under social isolation.

Episodes

Social Distancing With Friends: Ari Paparo

Beeswax CEO Ari Paparo chats with AdExchanger managing editor Ryan Joe about the shift to working from home, the post-pandemic outlook for the ad industry, how to stay on top of an incredibly volatile business environment and what goes through his mind when he tweets.

Social Distancing With Friends: Joanna O’Connell

Forrester principal analyst Joanna O’Connell and AdExchanger managing editor Ryan Joe discuss the future of work, the extent to which COVID-19 has supplanted concerns around the third-party cookie and privacy regulations, and whether it’s better to use a bedsheet backdrop to hide your household mess during a video conference, or if you should just own it.