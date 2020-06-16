BidSwitch's Barry Adams On Keeping An Eye On The Bouncing Ball In Ad Tech

AdExchanger's Social Distancing With Friends podcast now has its own channel. Subscribe on iTunes, Google Play, Spotify, Stitcher, or wherever you listen to podcasts.

Barry Adams, general manager of BidSwitch, lived abroad for 20 years, in China, Hong Kong and most recently London – until the end of January this year, when he got married and moved to New York City.

Congratulations! And welcome home. Everything’s insane.

Despite the upheaval to his personal life and the world at large, Barry said he’s trying to keep his eye on the long-term strategic vision for BidSwitch, the programmatic exchange technology company owned by IPONWEB.

The prevailing programmatic trends of the past couple years – namely, supply-path optimization, connected TV advertising and online identity data – remain front and center for the digital media industry.

Consider Google’s announcement that it would move forward with its plan to deprecate third-party cookies in 2022. “If it’s not on your plate, you’re not on this planet right now,” Barry said.

There are new challenges for ad tech. There are simmering concerns from publishers and other vendors about how they should rethink debt and credit – the amount of data or inventory they’re willing to offer without having been paid first – in a more cash-strapped environment.

Barry, a self-described bear and pessimist about a quick coronavirus recovery, also gets into how ad tech companies and their clients are forecasting potential spend and revenue, at a time when people don’t know what the next month or two will hold.