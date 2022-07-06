The Programmatic and Marketing Technology Events of the Year

This is the industry conference more data-driven marketing professionals choose for a complete programmatic marketing tune-up. Programmatic I/O New York brings the full digital marketing industry together for updates on privacy, retail media, CTV trends, and much more. The fall session lineup will prepare you in Q4 for what’s next in 2023.
Winners for the 2022 AdExchanger Awards will be announced live at the AdExchanger Awards Gala, taking place at Programmatic I/O New York, on October 17th at the New York Marriott Marquis. Already know you want to be there to toast the industry and have some fun? You can register today at discounted rates.
Programmatic I/O is heading back to Las Vegas next year from May 15-17, 2023! Join us at the MGM Grand next spring for a fresh lineup of sessions, speakers, and more. Full program coming in 2023. Registration now open at early-bird discount rates.