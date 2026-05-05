Google Ads Launches New Tools For Mapping Incrementality

Did you ever wish you had a version of Google Maps charting connections between your different data sources?

Google announced today it’s adding a Map View to Data Manager, its tool for activating first-party data. The new interface helps marketers understand which data sets are impacting ad performance and lets them spot errors in campaign configurations without digging through documentation.

It’s not the only feature Google announced today for helping advertisers see what’s driving their campaign results.

Google is also launching Meridian Studio, an enterprise version of its Meridian media mix modeling platform that’s supported by Google Cloud to handle large data sets.

And, going back to the map theme, Google is also launching an open-source feature that it’s been testing in select markets since 2022: its GeoX tool for measuring incrementality across geographic regions.

Fixing the data foundation

Together, this suite of products reflects a broader shift in measurement. Marketers are emphasizing real-time decision-making as they face increasing pressure to prove business impact.

That shift is a fundamental change in how measurement functions, Gaurav Bhaya, VP & GM Buying, Analytics and Measurement at Google, told AdExchanger. He argued that measurement can no longer serve as just a “backward-looking report card,” but instead needs to act as a proactive growth engine.

That pressure is especially acute as signal loss and rising costs make it harder to understand what’s actually producing results.

For many marketers, measurement problems start well before reporting. Disconnected data sources and complex tagging setups limit what teams can analyze in the first place.

“In an AI era, data is the absolute foundation of marketing,” Bhaya said. “But it’s fragmented and spread across countless sources. Too many teams are stuck managing that complexity with manual spreadsheets.”

Google’s updates to Data Manager focus on making those connections easier to understand and manage. The new Map View provides a visual snapshot of how data sources connect, giving teams a clearer way to spot gaps or errors in their setup. Instead of relying on engineering support, marketers can see how data flows and where it breaks.

Google also introduced another new Data Manager feature that could free up engineering resources. It updated its tagging tools to remove the need for coding, which Google says should open up implementation to a broader set of users.

That shift could have measurable performance implications. According to Bhaya, advertisers who adopt the updated tagging approach are seeing an average 14% conversion lift, reinforcing the idea that easier data collection can directly translate into better outcomes.

From measurement to decision-making

Once data connections are in place, the next challenge is understanding the impact.

GeoX compares performance across regions to measure incremental growth in different markets. The open-source tool is part of Meridian, Google’s broader measurement framework.

Geographic testing offers a way to isolate cause and effect more directly than traditional attribution models by only deploying some marketing strategies in certain markets.However, it requires sufficient scale to be effective. Still, making the GeoX feature widely available is a step toward making geo testing more accessible.

Bhaya positioned GeoX as part of a broader push to democratize incrementality testing, noting that the goal is to lower cost and complexity of running geo experiments while adding more transparency into how results are interpreted.

“Attribution can demonstrate the impact of changes very quickly,” Bhaya said. “But incrementality is how you understand what is really working.”

He added that the most effective approach is to use both methods together, with incrementality helping calibrate faster-moving attribution models that many teams still rely on for day-to-day optimization.

The final piece of the rollout centers on how measurement insights translate into action.

Google’s Meridian platform allows marketers to analyze how different channels contribute to performance and adjust budgets accordingly. Meridian Studio, built on Google Cloud, is for teams managing large-scale media mix models.

Taken together, all of these updates form a connected workflow – from organizing data to testing outcomes to guiding investment decisions.

And they make MMM and incrementality testing tools more accessible by placing them directly inside marketers’ existing workflows via Google Ads, the world’s most widely used ad platform.