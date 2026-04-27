Home CTV Predictive Analysis And Performance Go Hand In Hand
CTV

Predictive Analysis And Performance Go Hand In Hand

By

SHARE:

Kicking off the POSSIBLE conference in Miami on Monday, Nielsen announced a new outcomes-based measurement capability called Predictive Sales Lift. The feature is designed to help media buyers predict sales lift and incremental revenue for video ad campaigns they run via the company’s comprehensive measurement platform, Nielsen One Ads.

Nielsen wants to help brands run video ad campaigns with performance as the goal. The next age of connected TV advertising is about proving business outcomes, said Nichole Henderson, Nielsen’s SVP of global measurement and outcomes product. That trend is expected to continue as marketers face more pressure to justify every dollar of media spend to their CFOs. 

And yet, brands are not measuring lower-funnel metrics for 90% of campaigns run through Nielsen One Ads, Henderson said. This disconnect is not due to disinterest, she said. Instead, advertisers – especially smaller advertisers – need a better way to predict performance before making the investment. Predictive Sales Lift is designed to help marketers do just that, according to Nielsen.

The product will be generally available in the US by next month, covering connected TV, mobile and desktop, with linear TV to follow soon. Predictive Sales Lift isn’t directly tied to Nielsen’s upfront offerings, such as its currency options. But Nielsen is having active conversations with clients throughout the upfront season about how they might work the feature into their general measurement strategies, Henderson said.

Predicting the future 

Nielsen already has outcomes-based measurement tools, including within Nielsen One Ads.

But measurement is different from predictive analysis, Henderson said. Whereas measurement tells marketers what already happened, predictive analysis gives marketers a sense of what outcomes are likely to occur – and a chance to make adjustments to active campaigns for better odds of achieving those outcomes.

Nielsen’s Predictive Sales Lift tool is built with sales lift data from hundreds of prior Nielsen One Ads campaigns. “Clients can use data in-flight to flag underperforming campaigns early enough to reallocate spend,” Henderson said. 

Nielsen’s latest product also aims to serve smaller and medium-size brands that may not meet the minimum investment required to get meaningful information from a typical measurement report. “Our sales lift study typically costs anywhere from $25,000 to $50,000 for an individual campaign,” Henderson said. “This predictive approach will be a fraction of that cost.” 

Smaller-scale campaigns are also better suited for predictive analysis over sales lift studies, she said. If a smaller brand was running a campaign intended to achieve roughly 10 million impressions, for example, that wouldn’t be enough data for Nielsen to match up with its sales data compared to a campaign with 100 million impressions. But a predictive sales lift can still help a smaller brand make a connection between campaign distribution and sales impact.

This strategy can also be useful for brands that have larger media investments and want to predict how a campaign might perform before putting spend behind it, especially if that brand is trying to target a more niche audience segment, Henderson said. 

Pragmatic predictions 

So, what does Predictive Sales Lift look like in practice? 

While the platform doesn’t play a direct role in media allocation, “it really does play a role in driving accountability,” Henderson said.

For example, “one of the biggest use cases for this solution is channel optimization,” she said. Brands will want to see which platforms are having bigger impacts on predicted sales lift. Based on that analysis, they can reallocate spend to platforms where their ads are more likely to perform. 

So far, Nielsen says some interesting trends have already emerged while testing the platform. For example, groceries and supermarkets appear to drive higher sales lift on average compared to other verticals, such as fast-food restaurants. One possible reason involves a degree of customer loyalty, Henderson said. Consumers may be less likely to have an exclusive preference for supermarkets because they generally carry products across a wide breadth of brands, but many of those same consumers may have very strong opinions about whether they prefer McDonald’s or Taco Bell.  

Another interesting insight: “Campaigns that have higher frequency don’t necessarily result in higher lifts,” Henderson said, and overfrequency can diminish the effectiveness of impressions. (Say it louder for those in the back!)

Ultimately, Henderson said, Nielsen’s objective is to help brands run higher-performing campaigns with more cost-effectiveness and less ad wastage.

Here’s hoping some of these insights eventually lead to less ad repetition, too.

Tagged in:

Related Stories

Must Read

Commerce

Even PayPal Ads Has Its Own ID Now

If you thought programmatic didn’t have room for yet another advertising ID graph, then you’d be wrong. On Monday, PayPal launched the PayPal Ads ID, a new identity product tied to PayPal and Venmo’s customer base.

Comic: Domino Effect
Data Privacy

Does The New Federal Data Privacy Bill Have A Snowball’s Chance Of Passing?

Congress is taking another swing at a federal privacy framework. Wonder what the odds are on Kalshi.

AI

ChatGPT Ads Have Begun Showing Up For Logged-Out Users

Good news for advertisers, many of whom have found it difficult to meet minimum spend budgets on ChatGPT: Logged-out users can now see ads.

Privacy! Commerce! Connected TV! Read all about it. Subscribe to AdExchanger Newsletters
Commerce Roundup

Amazon Faces An Easy Boycott But An Existential Question

The Amazon advertising boycott last week wasn’t really about Amazon’s ad platform as much as it was a dispute over evolving seller economics, which raises a fundamental question: Can you even build a brand on Amazon anymore?

Gaming

Unity And Index Exchange Unite Behind Gaming Data In Non-Gaming Channels

For the first time, Unity’s gaming audiences will be available for ad targeting outside the Unity platform, with Index Exchange using Unity’s data to curate web and CTV inventory.

AI

Brand-Trained Agents Can Give Marketers A Fuller View Of Their Customers

Agentic commerce company Envive builds on-site agents for brands like footwear company Clove, painting a clearer picture of what their customers are looking for.

Popular

  1. AI

    ChatGPT Ads Have Begun Showing Up For Logged-Out Users

    Good news for advertisers, many of whom have found it difficult to meet minimum spend budgets on ChatGPT: Logged-out users can now see ads.

  2. Inside the Stack

    Why Seedtag Is Betting on Neuro-Contextual Advertising

    Seedtag CEO Brian Gleason joins Inside the Stack to explain contextual’s resurgence and how neuro-contextual AI shifts the focus from keywords to emotion and environment.

  3. CTV Roundup

    Streaming Platforms Are Embracing Vertical Video. But At This Point, Is It Worth It?

    It seems like all the streaming services are getting into vertical video these days. But ads aren’t on the menu yet.

  4. Comic: Domino Effect
    Data Privacy

    Does The New Federal Data Privacy Bill Have A Snowball’s Chance Of Passing?

    Congress is taking another swing at a federal privacy framework. Wonder what the odds are on Kalshi.

  5. Commerce Roundup

    Amazon Faces An Easy Boycott But An Existential Question

    The Amazon advertising boycott last week wasn’t really about Amazon’s ad platform as much as it was a dispute over evolving seller economics, which raises a fundamental question: Can you even build a brand on Amazon anymore?