Hot Take: YouTube Shouldn’t Rely On Creators To Convince Brands It’s TV

YouTube is dead-set on convincing advertisers its television – and thus deserving of those larger media budgets earmarked for TV. The rising importance YouTube places on that argument is influencing the way its creators pitch the platform to brands during important events like upfront and NewFronts presentations.

Platforms using talent to corroborate sales pitches is nothing new – the TV upfronts have always included publishers peacocking their talent to impress buyers. But YouTube arguably juggles an additional obligation to act in accordance with its self-imposed competitive differentiator: authenticity.

If talent can evoke in media buyers the emotional resonance that TV viewers feel watching their favorite actors or comedians, it helps publishers substantiate their own assertions that they’re worth the ad spend. It’s one thing for publishers to tell brands their audiences are highly engaged; it’s another thing to show them.

For the TV viewer experience simulation to work, however, actors shouldn’t break character. Talent should speak as talent, and publishers should speak as publishers. Otherwise, platforms risk breaking the fourth wall and reminding advertisers the talent is just there to sell them on buying TV ads. The dividing line between talent and publishers is often so clear that, during TV upfronts, talent often pokes fun at how the industry works and/or the fact they don’t speak ad tech.

But the distinction between publishers and talent was not as obvious at YouTube’s NewFronts presentation last month. I kept raising my eyebrows when creators onstage used jargony marketing terms like “appointment viewing” and “dynamic ad segments.”

“These creators are reinventing entertainment, which makes them a unique gateway to TV screens for brands,” said Anne Marie Nelson-Bogle, VP of ads marketing at YouTube, moderating a panel with two influencers on the NewFronts stage. She also reminded the audience that more than half of YouTube viewing now happens on TV devices.

Like other publishers doing NewFronts and upfronts, YouTube wanted the media buyers and brands in the room to hear directly from the talent. Nelson-Bogle was joined on stage by creators Jon Youshaei, a former YouTube and Instagram employee who now creates behind-the-scenes content on influencers and other cultural phenomena, and Louis Levanti, a queer social media influencer who makes comedic videos commenting on pop culture and celebrity gossip.

Youshaei told the YouTube NewFronts audience that 62% of viewers watch his channel’s content on TV screens, with viewing sessions lasting for an average of 19 to 20 minutes.

The data points are a clear effort to underscore the premium nature of YouTube as a long-form, lean-back viewing experience that captures attention – just like traditional television.

Youshaei also told the audience that YouTube is working on “dynamic ad segments” that should help brands strategize between short- and long-form video formats across YouTube’s content portfolio. Youshaei’s background as an ex-Googler would explain his familiarity with ad tech jargon, but it felt off coming from a now-full-time content creator.

But can you blame the creators? In my opinion, no, not really. Social influencers are in a weird position right now: While many of them got their claim to fame from YouTube, they’re increasingly joining or leading free ad-supported TV channels meant to bring their content to new audiences. In other words, creators also have a vested interest in convincing brands that their content is, in fact, worthy of large TV ad budgets.

Levanti discussed how interactive YouTube videos and livestreams create higher engagement among viewers who want to influence a storyline by commenting their thoughts or requests – including via the big screen on the living room wall.

“When you’re watching traditional TV, you can’t talk to the anchor and shape the story,” Levanti said. But the rise of YouTube viewing on TV screens “changed appointment viewing,” he said, because fans can participate in livestreams.

For publishers, tapping talent to be talking heads for their sales pitches is to be expected during the upfront season. But for YouTube, having creators vouch for YouTube’s status as TV – with marketing jargon – felt like an odd choice when authenticity is the heart of YouTube’s success as a creator-led content hub (or so the story goes).

But are media buyers and brands bothered by the apparent mismatch? And if so, will they act on it?

We likely won’t know the answers to these questions until we see how upfront negotiations shake out over the summer. And rest assured, AdExchanger will be all over the upfront season in just a few short weeks.

Stay tuned. 📺

YouTube did not respond to requests for comments in time for publication.

What do you think? Do you agree or disagree? Have any tips or ideas to share? Hit me up at alyssa@adexchanger.com.

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