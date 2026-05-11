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Amazon’s Interactive CTV Ad Suite Now Includes Creative Optimization

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Amazon Ads expects this year’s television upfronts to be an outcomes-focused affair.

That may explain why the company preempted its Monday evening presentation by announcing the launch of a new ad product called Dynamic TV Creative.

The new offering is now available to US advertisers that sell on Amazon across several categories, such as CPG, fashion and electronics. It will be rolled out to more customers and more inventory spots, including live sports, in Q3.

As the name suggests, Dynamic TV Creative can customize an ad’s interactive capabilities based on where a customer is in their purchase journey, using deterministic signals from Amazon’s household graph and shopping data.

For example, someone watching a brand’s TV ad for the first time might see a different call-to-action button than someone who’s visited the brand’s website.

“Not only does it help advertisers create a better ad each time, it also reduces viewer ad fatigue,” said Fabrice Rousseau, director of advertising experiences at Amazon. “Because they see different ads, which increases engagement.”

Automation versus creation

One thing the new tool cannot do, however, is radically adjust the ad itself.

While it will resize the ad video or image to fit into different formats, like squeezebacks and product carousels, it only adjusts different elements of the interactive copy – things like headlines, buttons, calls to action and so on.

What’s more, although Amazon describes the capability as AI-powered, it won’t generate new copy whole cloth for each ad. Instead, advertisers will be able to approve a list of potential options that Dynamic TV Creative will rotate out as necessary.

Advertisers want to have control over their own creative and feel as if they’re “in the loop,” Rousseau explained. At the same time, they’re willing to give Amazon autonomy to decide where, when and to whom that creative should be shown.

The goal is that viewers will end up seeing the right ad at the right time, therefore driving engagement with interactive elements and, ultimately, more sales.

Rousseau called the tool a “no-brainer” even for AI-hesitant brands, because it’s rooted in automation rather than asset creation. Although, Amazon’s Creative Studio also has plenty of tools available for brands interested in that particular facet of AI tech.

The future of interactivity

Amazon’s new foray into creative optimization is just one part of its larger Interactive Video Ads suite, a series of clickable and shoppable ad formats that have been available to Prime Video advertisers.

Interactive ads have also been a staple of Amazon’s upfronts presentation since the company started doing them (both upfronts and Prime Video ads) in 2024.

The focus on interactivity makes sense for Amazon. After all, most other streaming platforms don’t also have access to a massively popular online retail portal that they can incentivize advertisers to sell through, let alone the shopper data to allow for such granular targeting.

No wonder the company is continuing the tradition this year – and no wonder they’re so hyped about it.

“We think our tech is the future,” said Rousseau. “Every CTV ad will be interactive in the near future.”

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