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OPINION: Data-Driven Thinking

Why Agentic Measurement Will Reprice The Ad Market

By Evgeny Popov

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Evgeny Popov, Global Media Executive
Evgeny Popov Global Media Executive

Every era of advertising is defined by what its reporting layer cannot see.

In the 1960s, the industry was defined by the Nielsen diary. Households recorded their viewing on paper and mailed it back. Advertisers and broadcasters waited weeks for the data. Nielsen’s diary wasn’t replaced because it was wrong, but because it was slow. And, as advertising stopped being a seasonal business, it became obsolete.

A similar shift is about to happen again.

In my last piece, I argued that the binary audience segment had become the bottleneck for digital advertising, and it’s being replaced by AI decision-making that goes beyond yes/no labeling of whether users fit in a given audience bucket. 

If agentic AI is making it so that audience decisions are now continuous, why is the measurement underneath these audiences still binary?

Because binary measurement is economically convenient. It preserves margin, hides redundancy and lets late-arriving impressions claim credit they may not deserve. 

What’s needed, however, is measurement that behaves less like a report card and more like a pricing signal. A real-time incremental measurement system suited for the agentic era would not just report performance differently; it would reprice the market. That’s exactly why the idea is controversial.

Where measurement goes blind

Autonomous agents are deciding in real time what signal matters, what impression is worth buying, what message to show and what to stop doing.

The timing gap is unforgiving. If an agent makes a media decision every four milliseconds, a one-day reporting delay represents more than 21 million missed decision windows. Stretch that to a week and the system has made more than 150 million choices before the data arrives.

That structural lag has economic implications.

The longer it takes to know whether an impression truly mattered, the easier it is for every impression in the path to claim some share of the outcome. Delay creates ambiguity. Ambiguity protects credit. Credit protects spend.

That is the part the industry does not like to say out loud.

But speed isn’t modern measurement’s only weakness; it also compresses the nuances of campaigns into matters of yes and no.

Traditional measurement collapses a high-frequency stream of exposures, timing, sequence, geography and saturation into a handful of end-of-flight answers: Did the expected reach land? Did awareness move? Did sales rise? Did cost per acquisition improve?

Those are useful questions. But they flatten the path that produced the outcome.

Consider two households that both buy the same product.

Household A sees one connected TV ad on Tuesday, a follow-up ad on Wednesday, visits the site that night and purchases on Thursday. Household B sees the same ad seven times over two weeks, but it was also hit by a competitor’s campaign. Besides, it was already shopping for the product anyway and long ago decided which brand it prefers.

Under a standard campaign report, both households land in the same outcome column. Two conversions. Same value. Same green box.

The P&L disagrees.

One path reflects rising incremental probability. The other reflects diminishing marginal return. One household was persuaded by roughly $12 of working media. The other was attributed $48 of media that arrived after the decision was already made.

Binary measurement reports them as identical. Budget allocation treats them as identical. Next quarter’s plan inherits both as identical.

This is measurement arbitrage. Not fraud. Not failure. Something quieter: the averaging of exposures that mattered with exposures that did not.

Don’t feed AI binary measurements

The problem gets worse when AI agents are fed gross conversions as if they were causal truth.

A sale is not a signal unless the system understands what likely caused it. Was it base demand? Promotion? Distribution? Competitive absence? Creative impact? Media weight? Or an impression that happened to appear right before the receipt?

If agents ingest gross outcomes without that distinction, they do not fix measurement. They automate the old attribution problem at a higher speed.

Binary measurement struggles to explain how much an exposure mattered, when it mattered, in what sequence it mattered, how it was measured or when it stopped mattering at all.

The non-binary model

Non-binary measurement means replacing the single after-the-fact verdict with live, method-declared feedback.

Not just whether something worked but how strongly, how recently and under what measurement logic.

A pixel-fired conversion, a panel-estimated reach point, an incrementality-tested lift result and an MMM-derived contribution should not arrive as the same kind of truth. The signal has to say what happened, how it was measured and how much confidence the system should place in it.

That is the difference between feeding an agent more data and giving it better judgment.

Closing the feedback loop

This is the big shift coming to measurement. Not faster reports. Better feedback.

But the deeper shift is where intelligence lives.

Historically, intelligence sat with the human interpreting the report. The planner looked at the chart, inferred what mattered and adjusted the next plan. In an agentic system, that reasoning has to move into the media infrastructure itself.

In practical terms, the outcome signal has to return to the decisioning layer as a compact, machine-readable object: recency, sequence, saturation, methodology, confidence and likely incremental impact compressed into a live input for the next bid. Not as a simple report on a campaign, but as a correction to the model itself.

Was this household already overexposed? Was the signal getting stronger or fading? Did this impression cause movement, or did it land after the decision was already made? Was the next dollar still productive, or was it buying credit for demand that already existed? 

Those questions need to be inputs to a live system.

In an agentic market, measurement stops being a scorekeeper and becomes part of the pricing engine. The system does not just ask, “Did this campaign work?” It asks, “Should the next impression cost more, less or nothing at all?”

That is the uncomfortable future of measurement.

The dashboard will not disappear. The report will not disappear. But they will stop being the primary place where value is created. 

The diary had its era. The dashboard had its era. The feedback loop’s era is beginning.

Data-Driven Thinking” is written by members of the media community and contains fresh ideas on the digital revolution in media.

Follow Evgeny Popov and AdExchanger on LinkedIn.

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