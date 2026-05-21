Home The Big Story Prog AI Live: AI’s Slippery Slop
PODCAST: The Big Story

Prog AI Live: AI’s Slippery Slop

By

SHARE:
The Big Story Podcast

This episode was sponsored by Verve. Verve captures over a billion daily search, AI chat and zero-party signals, giving brands and publishers a real-time understanding of intent.

Does the definition of premium change in an agentic world?

Advertisers have spent years chasing “premium” content: prestige publishers, high-quality video and top-tier entertainment. But in an AI-saturated feed, the stuff people can’t stop watching often looks a lot less like HBO and a lot more like drag queens chasing ICE agents down the street in a video that isn’t even real.

On this episode of The Big Story, recorded live at Programmatic AI in Las Vegas this week, the AdExchanger editorial team tries to pin down what “premium” means when AI is shaping both the content and the ad stack underneath.

Our Senior Editor Alyssa Boyle, for example, confesses to a diet of “YouTube garbage,” from Karen memes to AI-narrated oddities, and she poses an important question: If junk and AI slop is what people engage with, will brands inevitably follow?

Because it’s arguable that quality is in the eye of the beholder. In a world without much monoculture left, it’s only inevitable that what counts as premium will be whatever and wherever people choose to spend their time.

“No one’s watching the same things anymore,” says Associate Editor Victoria McNally. “Something that might have been considered premium 10 years ago might not be anymore, because if you have a specific audience that you’re trying to hit and they’re not watching that thing, then that’s not premium to you.”

And if “premium” is subjective, it only follows that “slop” is, too. “No one’s definition of slop is the same,” says Associate Editor Joanna Gerber – which makes it a lot harder for brands to know what they should avoid and what their audience actually enjoys.

Plus: Senior Editor James Hercher zooms out to the infrastructure layer, unpacking why Publicis acquiring LiveRamp for $2.2 billion is more about owning the “sinews of programmatic” than making some sort of flashy agentic play.

Tagged in:

Must Read

AdExplainer

The Programmatic Auction Is Changing In Real Time – Here’s How

Two decades after the first RTB auction, programmatic is more complex than ever – and that’s before you even consider generative AI.

Marketers

Publicis Acquires LiveRamp In A Major Shakeup For Indie Data Collaboration

Hundreds of exasperated and unexpected ad industry phone calls were made on Sunday, as agencies and ad tech vendors discussed the fallout of Publicis Groupe’s $2.2 billion acquisition of LiveRamp over the weekend.

Finger connecting dots on a cork board network concept
AI

These AI Agents Want To Handle All The Annoying Parts Of Media Buying

Meet Kovva, a new AI ad tech startup tackling the unglamorous gruntwork that programmatic has never fully automated.

Privacy! Commerce! Connected TV! Read all about it. Subscribe to AdExchanger Newsletters
Felipe Cuevas for TelevisaUnivision
CTV

We Went To Eight Upfronts This Week. Here's What We Learned

Upfront week is officially over. In case you missed any of the dog-and-pony shows — including Chappell Roan belting out “Pink Pony Club” during YouTube’s Broadcast — don’t worry; we’ve got you covered.

CTV Roundup

Let’s Be Upfront About Performance

During upfronts, publishers flexed their ad performance muscles at media buyers all week long in an effort to appeal to the biggest demands media buyers have during their upfront negotiations: flexibility and results.

CTV

Upfronts Day Two: Dancing And Data

TelevisaUnivision and Disney took over Day Two of upfronts week in New York City on Tuesday, and the throughline was data quality.

Popular

  1. Marketers

    Publicis Acquires LiveRamp In A Major Shakeup For Indie Data Collaboration

    Hundreds of exasperated and unexpected ad industry phone calls were made on Sunday, as agencies and ad tech vendors discussed the fallout of Publicis Groupe’s $2.2 billion acquisition of LiveRamp over the weekend.

  2. Finger connecting dots on a cork board network concept
    AI

    These AI Agents Want To Handle All The Annoying Parts Of Media Buying

    Meet Kovva, a new AI ad tech startup tackling the unglamorous gruntwork that programmatic has never fully automated.

  3. Platforms

    Snap Stops Grading Its Own Homework

    Snap is trying to combine multiple views of performance with its new attribution product, which unifies Snap data with data from mobile measurement partners.

  4. Agencies

    Ogilvy CIO Says AI Is A Handy Tool, But The Real Magic Is In Human “Provocateurs”

    Carol Reed discusses what it means to be a chief innovation officer and how to keep up with new AI developments without losing the human touch.

  5. Felipe Cuevas for TelevisaUnivision
    CTV

    We Went To Eight Upfronts This Week. Here's What We Learned

    Upfront week is officially over. In case you missed any of the dog-and-pony shows — including Chappell Roan belting out “Pink Pony Club” during YouTube’s Broadcast — don’t worry; we’ve got you covered.