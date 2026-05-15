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To Sell TV, The New ‘Premium’ Is ‘Fandom’

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At the TV Upfronts of yesteryear, programmers wooed TV buyers with celebrity appearances and teasing stacks of new content.

But, increasingly, the upfronts haven’t just been about talent and premieres; we’re in the age of audience, measurement and targeting. New content doesn’t just arrive in the fall by the time upfront deals are locked in place. We expect new content every time our thumb swipes down to refresh.

So, at the 2026 TV upfronts, the buzzwords were performance, dynamic, AI and fandom.

AI – we know where that one is going. Performance showed up across the presentations. (And we should know. Our team went to eight: Disney, TelevisaUnivision, Fox, Amazon, NBCUniversal, YouTube, Netflix, Warner Bros. Discovery. Plus the Paramount dinner.)

Perhaps most interestingly, conversations about premium content have given way to conversations about fandom. Content that attracts passionate audiences – highly engaged, paying attention, fully involved – were a key talking point across the presentations, our on-the-ground TV reporters, Victoria McNally and Alyssa Boyle, shared.

Fandom “makes a lot more sense from an advertising perspective,” McNally says. “You want that audience to be there, and you want them to be engaged and excited.” The transition mirrors digital: After years of pitching TV buyers on the quality of the content, now programmers are pitching TV buyers on the quality of the audience.

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