Home CTV NBCUniversal Peacocked Its Ad Performance Prowess On Its Upfront Stage
CTV

NBCUniversal Peacocked Its Ad Performance Prowess On Its Upfront Stage

By

SHARE:

NBCU kicked off upfront week on Monday morning with an original take on a not-so-original trend: ad performance. 

Comedians Bowen Yang and Matt Rogers started things off with a parody of the Rosé and Bruno Mars song “APT.” The original lyrics were replaced with comedic mentions of ads on NBC (the chorus was, “ads on NBCU – and Peacock!”), with backup dancers dressed as peacocks to boot. After the song and dance routine, Mark Marshall, NBCU’s chairman of global advertising and partnerships, got to business. Marshall addressed how NBCU is tapping into modern marketing hot topics, such as sports and AI, to drive ad performance. These days, no TV ad announcement is worth its salt without at least one mention of performance.

Marshall announced that NBCU’s Performance Insights Hub will fully roll out to all clients by Q4 this year. NBCU initially teased this new ad hub late last year.

NBCU’s Performance Insights Hub is designed to help brands achieve their intended business outcomes by giving them direct access to a long list of outcomes-oriented measurement providers, including VideoAmp, iSpot, LiveRamp, Dynata, EDO and Kochava. (The latter just reached a settlement with the FTC over allegedly selling sensitive location data.) 

The ads hub also includes Instacart as the exclusive outcomes provider for consumer-packaged goods.

According to NBCU, pairing Instacart’s first-party commerce data with NBCU’s content slate drives an average of 5.5x return on ad spend. In other words, brands and buyers running NBCU campaigns can use Instacart data for their new favorite buzzword (or buzzphrase?): closed-loop attribution. 

Go business outcomes or go home

NBCU also peacocked other related ad products designed to boost ad performance. 

From NBCU’s upfront stage, Marshall touted a new dashboard called LIVE Total Impact, which launched earlier this year. The dashboard allows buyers to retarget live TV viewers across NBCU’s linear and digital portfolio. Nearly three-quarters of NBCU’s impressions are on linear, Marshall said, so the ability to retarget viewers there helps buyers achieve the outcomes they desire. 

State Farm was one of the early adopters of NBCU’s LIVE Total Impact product. The insurance company saw a 90% incremental lift in insurance quote starts as a result of using the platform, Marshall said. Also among the highlights: A telecom company saw a 40% lift in site visits, and a food delivery company saw a 40% jump in search engagement.

Last but not least, no upfront this year would be complete without at least one nod to AI. 

NBCU plans to launch AI-based contextual ad capabilities for live programming to help brands ensure their creative messaging is more aligned with the context of what’s occurring during a particular live programming show. 

While NBCU didn’t mention agentic AI onstage, it did mention it in the press release accompanying Marshall’s remarks. 

NBCU plans to bolster its agentic AI capabilities with AI agents that it hopes will help “transform” TV ad buying into a “performance-oriented marketplace.” 

When it comes to hot topics such as AI, contextual ads and sports, it’s all moot “if you can’t measure the impact of your brand,” Marshall said, establishing performance as the theme of NBCU’s upfront pitch. (And nearly every other TV upfront pitch, for that matter.) 

Fox and Amazon are also doing their upfront events on Monday afternoon. AdExchanger will be there, so stay tuned. 

Tagged in:

Related Stories

Must Read

CTV

Amazon’s Interactive CTV Ad Suite Now Includes Creative Optimization

Amazon Ads expects this year’s television upfronts to be an outcomes-focused affair. That may explain why the company preempted its Monday evening presentation by announcing the launch of a new ad product called Dynamic TV Creative.

Marketers

Is Agentic Commerce An Oasis Or Mirage?

For companies like Shopify, Criteo and Instacart – and even for giants like Amazon and Walmart – figuring out if the agentic oasis is real or a mirage is their priority No. 1.

Programmatic

PubMatic’s Agentic AI Is Going Beyond Direct Deals

PubMatic has run more than 30 fully autonomous, end-to-end agentic campaigns through the SSP’s AgenticOS platform, in addition to more than 1,000 direct publisher deals.

Privacy! Commerce! Connected TV! Read all about it. Subscribe to AdExchanger Newsletters
ad tech earnings

The Trade Desk Has A Grand Vision, But Needs A New Breed Of CMO To Make It A Reality

TTD CEO Jeff Green laid out the DSP’s plan for winning in a new world of advertising that – AI aside – necessitates major changes in how marketers behave.

Identity

A Publisher Didn’t Get Its UID2 Setup Right. The Trade Desk Didn’t Notice. What Went Wrong?

TTD confirmed that this CTV publisher’s errors would have made its UID2s useless for ad targeting. But TTD also said it wouldn’t have had enough information to flag the issue.

Artificial Intelligence

Criteo Faces Tough Headwinds Until Agentic AI Ad Revenue Materializes

Criteo shares dropped by 20% Wednesday morning after the company reported shaky Q1 earnings and revised its guidance downward for the rest of the year.

Popular

  1. ad tech earnings

    The Trade Desk Has A Grand Vision, But Needs A New Breed Of CMO To Make It A Reality

    TTD CEO Jeff Green laid out the DSP’s plan for winning in a new world of advertising that – AI aside – necessitates major changes in how marketers behave.

  2. Programmatic

    PubMatic’s Agentic AI Is Going Beyond Direct Deals

    PubMatic has run more than 30 fully autonomous, end-to-end agentic campaigns through the SSP’s AgenticOS platform, in addition to more than 1,000 direct publisher deals.

  3. Identity

    A Publisher Didn’t Get Its UID2 Setup Right. The Trade Desk Didn’t Notice. What Went Wrong?

    TTD confirmed that this CTV publisher’s errors would have made its UID2s useless for ad targeting. But TTD also said it wouldn’t have had enough information to flag the issue.

  4. CTV

    Amazon’s Interactive CTV Ad Suite Now Includes Creative Optimization

    Amazon Ads expects this year’s television upfronts to be an outcomes-focused affair. That may explain why the company preempted its Monday evening presentation by announcing the launch of a new ad product called Dynamic TV Creative.

  5. CTV

    Roku Delivers Upfront Dinners With A Side Of Full-Funnel

    Replacing TV upfront presentations with client dinners originated with Paramount in 2023. Roku followed suit last year under the leadership of Jay Askinasi, who appreciated the approach when he was on the buy side. This year, Roku hosted several client dinners with all of the major holding companies as well as independent agencies in April, each with about 70 people per dinner.