From Open Internet To Open Agent: The Architecture Buyers Were Promised Is Finally Here

You know the call. It happens every month, sometimes every week: The DSP number doesn’t match the SSP number.

Nobody is sure whose pixel fired twice. The deal you activated three weeks ago is still not delivering. The brand safety report came back clean, but the placement was anything but. A meaningful percentage of your budget did something; you’re just not entirely sure what.

This is not a technology problem; it is a structural one. The programmatic stack was built with the intelligence layer owned by the same parties that are extracting margin from it. Transparency was always the promise. Opacity was always the product.

That structure is now being dismantled by an AI-underpinned protocol stack that moves the intelligence layer into the open. It is called the Agentic Advertising and Management Protocol (AAMP).

AAMP, together with MCP underneath it and AdCP being built on top, is the first architecture in 20 years that can truly deliver on the open internet’s original promise. Not because the ambition changed. Because the plumbing finally caught up.

Who’s not at the table

This shift to agentic protocols could fundamentally change how major digital advertising platforms architect their systems.

My projection: The walled gardens stay walled. Google and Amazon will not open their ecosystems to AAMP. The Trade Desk will build a gated garden that mirrors traditional SSP features for a competitive moat.

This means the approximately $400 billion in programmatic spend that does not flow through these platforms becomes the foundation for something the industry has never actually had. A transparent, efficient, agent-native open market that can finally compete with the Goliaths on their own terms.

The new intelligence layer

What I see being built looks like this. A buyer brief enters through an AdCP-native agent – a front door that is a protocol, not a platform. That agent queries the stack: inventory governance parameters from the SSP, deal terms negotiated agent-to-agent (A2A) in hours rather than weeks, brand safety validated in-flight rather than post-campaign, clearing prices surfaced transparently rather than derived opaquely.

The SSP becomes what it was always structurally positioned to be: the data layer, the publisher relationship, the inventory infrastructure. The intelligence moves to the top of the stack, where it can be independent, auditable and unconflicted.

Three things DSPs deliver are under pressure

DSPs historically delivered three genuine things: the algorithm for bid optimization, data access through platform integrations and the buyer relationship through the seat. In an AAMP native stack, all three are under pressure.

The execution capability the DSP claims as its value proposition was always separable from the DSP seat, but AAMP makes that separation explicit. The algorithm becomes portable. Buyers can bring their own optimization models into the protocol rather than accepting the platform’s default. The SSP and ad server layer, closer to the publisher relationship and without the structural conflict of interest, becomes the natural execution surface. And the buyer relationship migrates to whoever controls the AdCP front door – which is a protocol, not a platform login.

What remains is data and inventory. The question is binary on both: Does this DSP have genuine first-party data relationships that are owned, consented, direct? Does it control supply relationships that exist outside the open auction? If yes on either count, there is a role.

But if all the DSP has are licensed segments, synthetic identifiers and auction access any seat can replicate, the new architecture will not need that layer. Emerging containerized DSPs already point to where this could go – execution logic decoupled from the seat entirely. In an AAMP stack where authenticated identity sits at the protocol level and brands bring their own first-party data directly, the fee justification on both fronts evaporates.

The $400B capital reallocation

The absence of major DSP players like Google, Amazon and The Trade Desk from the AAMP protocol development conversation is not neutrality. If the AAMP architecture were favorable to their position, they would be at the table helping design it.

Google and Amazon are not maintaining closed ecosystems because such ecosystems come out ahead in an open protocol world. They’re maintaining walls because open protocols threaten their model.

But if the walled gardens stay walled, and AAMP becomes the operating architecture for everything outside them, you have roughly $400 billion in annual spend moving through a stack finally built the way buyers always needed it to be.

That market competing as a single efficient transparent layer changes the negotiating dynamic with every publisher, every holding company and eventually every walled garden.

The open internet was always fragmented by design, with fragmentation protecting the intermediaries. A protocol-native open market is unified by design. That is a different kind of leverage, and it accrues to the SSPs with clean architecture, publisher relationships and governance infrastructure to serve as protocol endpoints.

Transparent headwinds

Any AAMP-driven shift in the market is still largely theoretical. The gap between a working protocol and a programmatic stack handling two trillion annual impressions does not close in a product cycle. Adoption requires industry coordination.

The buy side has to lead. Agentic buying infrastructure requires operational investment and new capabilities. The buyers who move early get to set the defaults. The ones who wait inherit someone else’s.

The likely outcome is a bifurcated market.

The walled gardens remain closed and premium, defended by first-party data and logged-in identity.

The open market rebuilds around an AAMP-native stack. A few strong independent SSPs serve as the protocol endpoints, AdCP as the buyer’s front door and an independent AI model as the intelligence layer that answers to the buyer’s brief rather than the platform’s margin.

In that world, the $400 billion that doesn’t flow through Google and Amazon stops being the fragmented, chronically inefficient remainder market. It becomes the open agent economy, transparent by architecture, auditable by design, competitive by structure.

That is not the death of the open internet. That is the first infrastructure capable of actually building it.

“Data-Driven Thinking” is written by members of the media community and contains fresh ideas on the digital revolution in media.

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