OPINION: Data-Driven Thinking

The Trade Desk’s Blue Ocean Moment: How The DSP Can Rewrite Ad Tech’s Rules

By Danilo Tauro, Managing Partner, Aperiam

Danilo Tauro, Managing Partner, Aperiam
In ad tech, group thinking is the silent killer. 

It convinces great companies to keep playing the same game long after the rules have changed. Too many leaders keep reaching for the same playbook that worked a decade ago: connect pipes, aggregate inventory, plug data, take a cut. 

Even The Trade Desk (TTD), arguably the most successful ad tech company in history, risks being trapped there. In the last five years, the company has confirmed that the independent DSP space is a winner-take-all market (as expected, see here). 

But the game it’s playing is increasingly one where the rules favor others. 

The red ocean reality 

The competitive set has shifted and it’s stacked against independent DSPs. Google’s DV360 and Amazon’s DSP come with “unfair” advantages: 

  • Exclusive data: Google has Search and Maps; Amazon has a tremendous scale of ecommerce purchase history. 
  • Exclusive inventory: YouTube is the default CTV channel for younger audiences; Prime Video and Fire TV come preloaded into millions of living rooms. 

In this game, going after CTV (by building another proprietary CTV operating system), SMBs (which is how Google, Amazon, but also Meta and TikTok thrive) and RMNs (by investing in data from retailers) may all be good moves. 

Yet those would mean still going after a red ocean, where walled gardens can play and have a strong competitive advantage in some ways. 

The blue ocean opportunity 

To unlock the next phase of growth, TTD should better play in a space where walled gardens have no right to win. TTD can rely on an asset it already has, independence, and scale it horizontally across adjacent businesses in the advertising supply chain. 

Instead of chasing what competitors already own, TTD can own what they can’t: trust. 

Less Perplexing Offers; Product Displacement Deals

There are capabilities where brands will never fully trust Google, Amazon or Meta and TTD has an opportunity to differentiate: 

  • Measurement: Would you let a media owner grade their homework – telling you which channels drove sales, what to cut and where to invest more? 
  • Cross-Channel Planning: Would you expect Google to recommend decreasing YouTube spend? Or Amazon to advocate for Walmart Connect? 

Independence isn’t just a brand value; it’s the foundation for a blue ocean strategy across the entire advertising supply chain. The Trade Desk has the chance to become the referee in an industry where most players are also participants. 

The Bloomberg analogy, with a twist 

The Bloomberg Terminal didn’t win by running the best stock exchange; it won by becoming the independent platform that traders trusted for the truth. The Trade Desk can do the same for advertising and become the trusted operating system for media planning, buying, measurement and creative management: 

  • End-to-end: Optimizing and orchestrating all these capabilities. 
  • Cross-channel: Digital, CTV and retail media. 
  • Independence-built: No bias toward owned inventory. No pressure to push one supply source over another. 

Unlike Bloomberg, The Trade Desk already sits in the middle of billions in transaction flows, giving it a powerful starting position. 

That position also creates go-to-market synergy: Any asset The Trade Desk acquires could be plugged instantly into thousands of active buyers globally. 

Corporate Development as the Catalyst 

Getting to this position isn’t just a matter of product road map in new areas; it’s a matter of where to play and how to win, with corporate development as the accelerator. The building blocks already exist, but they’re fragmented: 

  • Measurement: Acquire a next-gen MMM provider (e.g., Prescient AI) for real-time, incrementality-based decisioning. 
  • Data: Buy retail and panel data capabilities (e.g., Circana) to enrich planning and forecasting. 
  • Retail media buying: Integrate an RMN platform (e.g., Pacvue) to unify retail and programmatic buying in one workflow. 
  • Workflow automation: Add a media ops agentic layer (e.g., Mint AI) to streamline cross-channel execution. 
  • Creative supply chain: Acquire creative leaders (e.g., Celtra or Clinch) to double down on AI-powered creative (from ideation and production to adaptation, personalization, valuation and serving). 

Together, these moves would make The Trade Desk the indispensable platform for every marketer serious about cross-channel and full-funnel advertising. 

From red ocean to category ownership  

If The Trade Desk keeps playing the same game, it will keep facing the same constraints: inventory it can’t touch, data it can’t access and buyer data and budgets increasingly trapped in walled gardens. 

But if it embraces a blue ocean mindset and scales independence, it can redefine not just its category, but also the operating system for modern marketing. 

The Trade Desk has the capital, the market position and the trust to do it. With the right “where to play and how to win” strategy, the boundaries of its opportunity are limited only by its ambition.

Data-Driven Thinking” is written by members of the media community and contains fresh ideas on the digital revolution in media.

