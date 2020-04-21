Social Distancing With Friends: Jeff Green

AdExchanger Talks is a podcast focused on data-driven marketing. Subscribe here .

Jeff Green, The Trade Desk founder and CEO, is at home in southern California, grounded for the longest time in decades, according to the ad tech vet and business road warrior.

But The Trade Desk isn’t hitting pause.

Because many smaller ad platforms and startups that haven’t reached profitability won’t see the other side of the pandemic, The Trade Desk has its biggest-ever potential land-grab opportunity, Green said on this week’s podcast.

And on top of that, disruption in TV advertising (the upfronts, anyone?) favors programmatic buyers, who play in the scatter and spot markets, Green said.

During the 2008 financial crash, the slow-winding decline of newspapers and magazines suddenly became history, as digital media overtook print and never looked back. Green said that in a year or two, when economies restart and some semblance of normalcy has returned, we might look back on the coronavirus crisis as the tipping point when linear television ceded its throne to data-driven ad platforms.