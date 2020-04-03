Social Distancing With Friends: Bayer North America Head of Media Josh Palau

Really though, does a pharma company like Bayer even need to advertise during a global pandemic?

Actually, yes, says Bayer’s head of media in North America Josh Palau. “Right now, consumers are so in need of the products we make that anything we can do to make sure we’re front and center to get what they need – and understand what it’s used for and not used for – is really critical at this time.”

Also: Josh talks about supporting team members, who are mandated to stay at home but each struggling through unique challenges. Plus, how is Bayer prioritizing long-term issues such as CCPA enforcement and the deprecation of the third-party cookie? And will the pandemic have a lasting effect on consumer shopping behavior?

The big news, though, is that Josh has not yet watched Netflix’s “Tiger King.”

Finally, AdExchanger managing editor Ryan Joe erroneously claims in this episode that Josh is the first marketer to appear on SDWF. In fact, DraftKings' senior director of growth marketing Jayne Peressini was the first. Listen to her here.