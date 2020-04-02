Social Distancing With Friends: Integral Ad Science CEO Lisa Utzschneider

What happens when everybody in a global organization suddenly has to work from home? Integral Ad Science chief Lisa Utzschneider speaks about leadership – across multiple time zones – during a pandemic.

“When you looked at the data early on, you could see it coming,” she says. “The team in Tokyo, they were the first ones to be working from home, kids out of school … Because we saw it early on, we started putting contingency plans in place.”

For Lisa, the challenge was making sure that as teams in other countries were compelled to work from home, they remained connected to the rest of IAS.

In this episode, Lisa also talks about “coronavirus” being the most blocked keyword among advertisers, although sensitivity varies by vertical and brand. Airlines, to the extent that they’re still advertising, don’t want to be adjacent to the term under any circumstances, while tech, CPG and ecommerce have no qualms.

As a bonus, listen in to hear about which leadership book Lisa recently read that left a lasting impression. And be the first to learn what her daughter is getting for her upcoming birthday.