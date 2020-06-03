Verizon Media CEO Guru Gowrappan: 'If You Don’t Take Care Of Yourself, It’s Hard To Take Care Of Others.'

AdExchanger's Social Distancing With Friends podcast now has its own channel. Subscribe on iTunes, Google Play, Spotify, Stitcher, or wherever you listen to podcasts.

One week ago, social distancing was still at the top of our minds as we debated the steps needed to reopen.

But though America’s businesses haven’t emerged from hibernation, its citizens surely have – not in exhilaration but in a fury. Rage over police brutality against the black community exploded, all within the existing pressure cooker caused by the coronavirus lockdown.

This interview with Verizon Media CEO Guru Gowrappan happened before the murder of George Floyd went viral and before the nationwide protests. In it, Guru reflects on – among other things – the importance of self-care when leading an organization. As he put it, if you’re not looking after yourself, then it’ll be difficult for you to look after others.