Ad Performance Hinges On Kicking Fragmentation’s Butt

Walled gardens. Fragmentation. Measurement.

According to digital advertising experts, these three terms are the top pain points complicating the current marketing landscape. And as performance takes center stage in more advertising discussions, demands to solve the industry’s biggest bugbears are reaching a fever pitch.

Walled gardens are only getting stronger, and agencies are trying to find ways to bring down those garden walls. In some cases, those attempts look like piecemeal integrations that address certain specific issues such as frequency capping or outcomes-based measurement. But in the long term, data accessibility and transparency are the secret ingredients in the measurement standardization formula. Without audience and outcomes data readily available from the digital walled gardens – including streaming behemoths like Netflix – measurement will remain a conundrum.

In case you missed it, check out this video from POSSIBLE in Miami featuring:

Mohammad Chughtai, global VP of strategy & partnerships, MiQ

Lauren Benedict, VP of global ad sales & partnerships, Roku

Elizabeth Perryman, head of marketing & partner experience, Albertsons Media Collective