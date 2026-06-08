For Video Publishers, Performance And AI Go Hand In Hand

The buzziest buzzwords in advertising are “performance” and “AI.”

For CTV advertisers, proving performance is the priority. Video budgets are under increased scrutiny, as CMOs decide how to allocate spend across a growing array of streaming channels. Meanwhile, publishers are expanding their reach and layering more data and AI features into their offerings to drive more demonstrable results.

One timely example comes from retail media. Walmart and Amazon, two retail behemoths, have muscled their way into streaming so they can tie video impressions to actual sales. Brick-and-mortar retailers are also ramping up in-store advertising to influence purchase decisions and woo media buyers with promises of incrementality.

AI tech is also helping publishers get more performance out of their media. From AI features that personalize a consumer’s shopping journey to buyer and seller agents that facilitate campaign workflows, AI comes in many flavors, but they all share the same promise: greater media efficiency and better performance.

In case you missed it, check out this video from POSSIBLE in Miami featuring:

Mohammad Chughtai, global VP of strategy & partnerships, MiQ

Lauren Benedict, VP of global ad sales & partnerships, Roku

Elizabeth Perryman, head of marketing & partner experience, Albertsons Media Collective

Greg Licciardi, VP of partnerships, Association of National Advertisers