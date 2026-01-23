Home CTV AI Is Rewriting The CTV Advertising Playbook
CTV

AI Is Rewriting The CTV Advertising Playbook

By

SHARE:
An interview with Laura Martin Senior Media & Internet Analyst

Needham & Company’s Laura Martin is speaking at the Convergent TV World conference on March 5-6 in New York City. Click here to register.

Generative AI is complicating the already rather bloody streaming wars.

Despite deepening consumer distrust of AI content, marketers and streamers are embracing AI-powered products. Marketers want cheaper access to video impressions with digital-style performance metrics to justify their spending, while streamers are trying to meet these needs – and attract more ad dollars – with fresh AI offerings.

Although AI introduces unprecedented efficiency to the connected TV ad landscape, it also creates a “technological disruption” that comes at a cost, said Laura Martin, a senior entertainment and internet analyst at Needham & Company.

The recent spike in AI-generated content, for example, is raising yet more questions about what actually constitutes premium content, she said. AI is also giving a leg up to the Big Tech companies now fiercely competing in the streaming TV space.

I caught up with Martin to explore how AI is changing the TV advertising playing field.

AdExchanger: How is AI changing the CTV advertising landscape?

LAURA MARTIN: One of the main use cases for generative AI is making video content. Studies suggest the volume of AI-generated content on the open web – including video – is about to jump exponentially this year.

While a higher volume of video ad space lowers overall ad prices for media buyers, the recent jump in AI-generated video is further blurring the lines between what is and isn’t premium content.

Those gray areas make it possible for YouTube to get increasingly more of the ad dollars that agencies earmark for CTV. And as YouTube eats into streaming TV ad revenue, dominant players like Netflix and Disney will likely need to keep lowering their CPMs to compete.

How does this pricing trend translate into Wall Street’s valuation of media companies with streaming services?

Subscribe

AdExchanger Daily

Get our editors’ roundup delivered to your inbox every weekday.

Daily Roundup

Daily News Roundup

Can I Help You Find Something?; The Streaming Fortress Prison

Wall Street looks at the marginal dollar, meaning the next dollar of spend. In this case, investors are evaluating whether the next dollar of TV or streaming video ad spend is going to, say, Netflix, Disney or Paramount Skydance. Increasingly, analysts predict the next dollar will be allocated to content created by AI.

That shift in dollars is raising all kinds of questions about consumer trust. If someone is enjoying a video and you inform them that the video is actually AI, suddenly that person hates the video. Humans generally distrust machines and see them as threats.

If consumers distrust AI so much, why are advertisers so gung-ho?

In addition to making video advertising cheaper, AI also helps with ad performance.

In our industry, we’re hearing a lot about “performance TV,” or TV advertising that has pricing, controls and metrics reflective of search and social. Self-service platforms and standalone companies like MNTN are cropping up to bring that performance marketing environment to CTV by helping smaller brands generate and place ads in programmatic environments.

This trend is opening the floodgates for digital-native marketers trying CTV for the first time, which can sustain long-term growth in CTV media investment.

How is AI changing the power dynamics between media companies competing in the streaming wars?

So, bad news: In the near term, walled gardens will get stronger, according to Wall Street.

Take Google and Amazon. These two companies are competing on two fronts: generative AI and streaming. Both have streaming services in addition to large language models (LLMs), namely Gemini and Anthropic. [Editor’s note: Amazon is a minor investor in Anthropic, which is the primary cloud provider for Amazon Web Services.]

As these LLMs continue growing, they’ll continue driving demand and monetization for the streaming services they back. YouTube is ahead in the streaming race, and further developments in gen AI could help give it a wider lead.

The more entertainment-focused media companies like Netflix, Disney and Paramount Skydance aren’t sitting on top of giant LLMs, as are YouTube and Amazon Prime. This could be a competitive disadvantage for the non-walled gardens.

Is the AI arms race a reason for media companies to keep diversifying their businesses?

AI is exciting, but for media companies that are newer to developing AI-based capabilities, it may be lower on the priority list compared to impending M&A.

Netflix and Paramount Skydance are distracted right now competing to acquire Warner Bros. Discovery. So, for those three companies, AI may be peripheral. If Netflix buys WBD, for example, it’ll need to stay focused on paying off merger-related debt and managing the culture clash that’s sure to occur.

Disney will be a company to watch as it continues pushing ahead with AI-based capabilities. But first, we need to find out who will be succeeding Bob Iger as Disney’s next leader.

This interview has been lightly edited and condensed.

For more articles featuring Laura Martin, click here.

Must Read

AdExchanger's Big Story podcast with journalistic insights on advertising, marketing and ad tech
PODCAST: The Big Story

Guess Its AdsGPT Now?

Ads were going to be a “last resort” for ChatGPT, OpenAI CEO Sam Altman promised two years ago. Now, they’re finally here. Omnicom Digital CEO Jonathan Nelson joins the AdExchanger editorial team to talk through what comes next.

Comic: Marketer Resolutions
Commerce

Hershey’s Undergoes A Brand Update As It Rethinks Paid, Earned And Owned Media

This Wednesday marks the beginning of Hershey’s first major brand marketing campaign since 2018

Comic: Header Bidding Rapper (Wrapper!)
Programmatic

A Win For Open Standards: Amazon’s Prebid Adapter Goes Live

Amazon looks to support a more collaborative programmatic ecosystem now that the APS Prebid adapter is available for open beta testing.

Privacy! Commerce! Connected TV! Read all about it. Subscribe to AdExchanger Newsletters
Publishers

Gamera Raises $1.6 Million To Protect The Open Web’s Media Quality

Gamera, a media quality measurement startup for publishers, announced on Tuesday it raised $1.6 million to promote its service that combines data about a site’s ad experience with data about how its ads perform.

Jamie Seltzer, global chief data and technology officer, Havas Media Network, speaks to AdExchanger at CES 2026.
AI

CES 2026: What’s Real – And What’s BS – When It Comes To AI

Ad industry experts call out trends to watch in 2026 and separate the real AI use cases having an impact today from the AI hype they heard at CES.

Commerce

New Startup Pinch AI Tackles The Growing Problem Of Ecommerce Return Scams

Fraud is eating into retail profits. A new startup called Pinch AI just launched with $5 million in funding to fight back.

Popular

  1. Comic: Header Bidding Rapper (Wrapper!)
    Programmatic

    A Win For Open Standards: Amazon’s Prebid Adapter Goes Live

    Amazon looks to support a more collaborative programmatic ecosystem now that the APS Prebid adapter is available for open beta testing.

  2. Measurement

    A Jury Orders EDO To Pay $18.3 Million To iSpot Over Data Misuse

    A jury in California awarded $18.3 million to video measurement firm iSpot to resolve its lawsuit against EDO, a measurement company co-founded by actor Ed Norton.

  3. CTV

    Netflix Doubled Its Ad Revenue Last Year – And Expects To Do The Same In 2026

    Netflix beat its revenue expectations for last year, ending 2025 with $42.5 billion in revenue, a 16% year-over-year jump. Of that, $1.5 billion came from advertising.

  4. Publishers

    Gamera Raises $1.6 Million To Protect The Open Web’s Media Quality

    Gamera, a media quality measurement startup for publishers, announced on Tuesday it raised $1.6 million to promote its service that combines data about a site’s ad experience with data about how its ads perform.

  5. CTV

    You’re Not Imagining It – There Are More Shoppable CTV Ads On YouTube Now

    YouTube is finally delivering on the promise of shoppable CTV ads. Starting Thursday, they’ll roll out to all of Google’s Performance Max and Demand Gen campaigns, YouTube confirmed to AdExchanger.