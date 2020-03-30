Social Distancing With Friends: MathCapital Operating Partner Eric Franchi

Nope, the social distancing ain’t over yet. Will it ever be?

In this episode, Eric Franchi – cofounder of the OG ad net Undertone and operating partner at MathCapital – talks about how ad tech startups can survive the pandemic and the subsequent economic fallout. Are there still investment opportunities? This is the third economic crisis Eric has been through since he started working – what’s different this time and how should we navigate through this particular storm?

Also: Learn about the mental algorithm Eric uses to find the cleanest possible route to maneuver groceries from his car to his house. Think of it as the new supply-path optimization.