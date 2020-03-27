Social Distancing With Friends: Abhay Singhal

In this new podcast series, AdExchanger editors break the cabin fever by talking with the top thought leaders and practitioners in digital and data-driven advertising – all while under social isolation.

The father of two young children usually travels for business roughly 20 days out of every month. Now, he has the chance for a chat and quiet cups of coffee with his wife every morning, and it’s making him realize that this is something he really missed. He’s also connected with more friends virtually over the last few weeks than over the last few years.

People talk about changing consumer behavior thanks to more time spent at home – an increase in streaming, more ecommerce, more buy-online-pickup-in-store activity – but when life returns to normal, whatever that means and whenever that is, Abhay is hoping that these more friends-and family-oriented behavior changes are the ones that stick.

Also in this episode: Abhay talks about finally achieving his lifelong dream of solving a Rubik’s Cube and shares pro tips for what to do if you have a Zoom meeting and your hair is an unwashed mess. In short: There’s no shame in wearing a baseball cap to a business meeting.



