Social Distancing With Friends: Ari Paparo

In this new podcast series, AdExchanger editors break the cabin fever by talking with the top thought leaders and practitioners in digital and data-driven advertising – all while under social isolation.

Beeswax CEO Ari Paparo (portrait by his daughter) chats with AdExchanger managing editor Ryan Joe about the shift to working from home, the post-pandemic outlook for the ad industry, how to stay on top of an incredibly volatile business environment and what goes through his mind when he tweets.

At the end of the episode, Ari will also discuss an energizing and psychedelic musical genre he recently discovered, and why it’s great to listen to while waiting for the world to restart.