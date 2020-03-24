Social Distancing With Friends: Joanna O’Connell

Source: Joanna O'Connell

In this new podcast series, AdExchanger editors break the cabin fever by talking with the top thought leaders and practitioners in digital and data-driven advertising – all while under social isolation.

While it’s impossible right now to fully make sense of our new national weirdness, it’s helpful – and therapeutic – to talk through how the pandemic has altered both our professional and personal lives.

In this episode, Forrester principal analyst Joanna O’Connell and AdExchanger managing editor Ryan Joe discuss the future of work, the extent to which COVID-19 has supplanted concerns around the third-party cookie and privacy regulations, and whether it’s better to use a bedsheet backdrop to hide your household mess during a video conference, or if you should just own it.

This episode also features vocalizations from Noodle, Joanna’s 17-year-old cat.