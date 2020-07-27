A Chief Privacy Officer’s Take On The Google Antitrust Case, CCPA And IDFA

TripleLift Chief Privacy Officer Julia Shullman has been digging in to understand ad tech from the beginning.

“When the legal or privacy team is brought in at the end of the process, most companies end up in a world of pain,” Shullman said. She joined TripleLift from AppNexus in February, just before the pandemic.

Since then, she’s hit the ground running.

After the war-like experience of GDPR, preparing for CCPA has gone much more smoothly. Her biggest wish? That one of the first things lawyers like her get clarity on is on what constitutes a data sale – which will help ad tech companies such as TripleLift better comply with the law.

Besides CCPA, she’s also keeping her eye on looming changes to privacy, including Apple’s recent – but unsurprising – restriction of IDFA.

Julia Shullman TripleLiftWhat about the looming antitrust case against Google? United States law requires consumer harm in such cases – a higher standard than most European laws and a trickier one to prove. One of her theories about what a Google antitrust case might look like is that the digital giant’s actions might have hurt the news industry enough to harm consumers.

Shullman also talks to AdExchanger about her most legal TV drama-like moments in the field – which include a close encounter with Trump Entertainment.

 

 

