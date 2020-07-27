A Chief Privacy Officer’s Take On The Google Antitrust Case, CCPA And IDFA

TripleLift Chief Privacy Officer Julia Shullman has been digging in to understand ad tech from the beginning.

“When the legal or privacy team is brought in at the end of the process, most companies end up in a world of pain,” Shullman said. She joined TripleLift from AppNexus in February, just before the pandemic.

Since then, she’s hit the ground running.

After the war-like experience of GDPR, preparing for CCPA has gone much more smoothly. Her biggest wish? That one of the first things lawyers like her get clarity on is on what constitutes a data sale – which will help ad tech companies such as TripleLift better comply with the law.

Besides CCPA, she’s also keeping her eye on looming changes to privacy, including Apple’s recent – but unsurprising – restriction of IDFA.