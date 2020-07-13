Snopes COO On Funding Its Mission During A Pandemic

AdExchanger's Social Distancing With Friends podcast now has its own channel. Subscribe on iTunes, Google Play, Spotify, Stitcher, or wherever you listen to podcasts.
When your well-meaning mother posts something on Facebook, Snopes is where you go to fact-check.
In fact, one reader was so appreciative of the ability to send her mother links correcting her Facebook posts, she donated to Snopes, according to Chief Operating Officer Vinny Green. He’ll read off some recent notes of gratitude that accompanied donations during this episode of Social Distancing with Friends.
Independence remains paramount. Green talks about how Snopes walked away from a fact-checking deal with Facebook and was an early adopter of header bidding, which reduced its dependence on Google for advertising.
“When it comes to where the money comes from, my priority is what revenue affords us the most opportunity and independence,” Green said.