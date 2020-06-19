Bidtellect CEO Lon Otremba On America’s Tentative Reopening And Native’s Evolution

Lon Otremba, CEO of the native programmatic platform Bidtellect, checks in from Delray Beach, Florida, as America begins its gradual reopening.

But any excitement is muted with the possibility of a COVID-19 resurgence – the virus after all hasn’t gone away despite our best wishes. And are consumers even ready to resume their normally scheduled activities?

“It takes a much higher threshold of safety and security to get people back to doing things the way they used to do things,” Lon says.

He digs into how the nuances of reopening need to be considered on a brand-by-brand and region-by-region basis.

Lon also muses about the evolution of native advertising – once a buzzword with a certain mystique, now a more common part of the media plan.

“It is, thankfully, a component in the digital advertising arsenal that is an approach to advertising, as opposed to a highly niche specialty,” Lon says. “I still believe the term ‘native advertising’ is transitional and eventually any advertising that is considered relevant and engaging will have to be native or it will cease to be relevant and engaging.”