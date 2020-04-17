Social Distancing With Friends: TripleLift CMO Jordan Bitterman

TripleLift CMO Jordan Bitterman has worn a lot of hats in the digital ad industry, across an array of companies. He’s worked at digital agencies (Digitas), media agencies (Mindshare), enterprise tech giants (IBM) and now an ad tech startup.

Today on Social Distancing With Friends, AdExchanger managing editor Ryan Joe chats with Jordan about making a name for yourself in different types of companies, the future of video and TV, the recent spate of ad tech layoffs and the advertisers’ responsibility to journalism.

“Not that any brand on this earth needs to make journalism a charity, because that’s not their responsibility – their responsibility is to their shareholders, and we totally understand that,” Jordan says. “But when everything else is equal, you’ve got to start looking at the news category and say, ‘This is an essential part of the proper functioning of society. We need this.’ So we want people to weigh back in.”

Also, Jordan ponders what sort of art he and his family will soon build out of Legos.