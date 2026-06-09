Marketers Are Getting Used To AI In The Ad Stack

AI isn’t just burning through energy and compute; it’s also dominating conversations across the entire ad industry.

Marketers and media buyers are getting more comfortable talking about ad campaigns that run through large language models like OpenAI’s ChatGPT. LLMs have quickly become one of the buzziest new ways to reach consumers, at least judging by all the headlines about marketers trying to influence how they show up in LLMs and AI search results.

AI is seeping into everything from ad creative to search and chatbot results that are supposed to feel authentic to consumers.

This makes people uneasy. Both consumers and industry experts worry about what happens when you insert automation into experiences that have traditionally relied on the human touch. Still, as marketers get used to offloading operational tasks to AI without wrecking the user experience, they’re increasingly open to conversations about how AI is changing media trading today.

Connected TV is also a centerpiece of many AI conversations because it’s helping smaller advertisers get a foot into the streaming door, from ad creative generation tools such as streamr.ai to AI-driven self-serve platforms like Vibe.co.

Across all these examples, though, industry experts agree that AI is simply an assistant. Humans shouldn’t just be in the loop; they should be in the lead.

In case you missed it, check out this video from POSSIBLE in Miami featuring:

Mohammad Chughtai, global VP of strategy & partnerships, MiQ

Lauren Benedict, VP of global ad sales & partnerships, Roku

Elizabeth Perryman, head of marketing & partner experience, Albertsons Media Collective

Greg Licciardi, VP of partnerships, Association of National Advertisers