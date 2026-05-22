Home AI AI Needs Humans In The Lead, Not Just In The Loop, Says JPMorgan Chase Programmatic Lead
AI

AI Needs Humans In The Lead, Not Just In The Loop, Says JPMorgan Chase Programmatic Lead

By

SHARE:

Hot take: Sometimes, having more guardrails isn’t a limitation.

Instead, the added responsibilities can actually make automation easier, according to Melissa Bonnick, EVP, head of programmatic for JPMorgan Chase.

As a financial services company, JPMorgan Chase is beholden to stricter rules than brands in most other verticals. But those restrictions make it easy to communicate to an agent exactly what kind of targeting, messaging and language are permitted (or not), said Bonnick.

Clear restrictions are a way of saying to the machine, “here is your box, stay in [the] box,” Bonnick quipped during a session on Wednesday at Programmatic AI in Las Vegas. “And as long as you do those things within the box, it’s right.”

Leading the pack

Marketers are so accustomed to the added work and complications embedded in campaign planning and optimization, Bonnick said that inefficiencies, slow campaign processes and unnecessarily large teams can feel like “just the way we do things.

Automation can often simplify and speed up the process, she said, with fewer hands on deck.

But the word “layoffs” was conspicuously absent from the conversation. Which is largely due to Bonnick’s adamant stance that some tasks should always be done in-house with human oversight.

Since finance is such a privacy-centric vertical with particular marketing restrictions, the ability to approve – or revise – a campaign before it goes live is crucial for JPMorgan Chase.

Maybe other organizations are comfortable allowing an agent to plan a campaign, create its content and then optimize the results, said Bonnick. But good marketing demands both “heart and science,” she said, and the “heart” part of the equation isn’t going to come from a robot.

Humans need to discuss not just how to automate certain tasks, Bonnick said, but which processes ought to be automated and why. The tasks that people want to remove from their plates are ones that take the longest and demand the most manual labor, leading to stress, exhaustion and struggles to strike a work-life balance, she added.

The conversations need to revolve around developing scalable and lasting agentic solutions, rather than just saying “we can solve it with AI, it’s magic,” she said.

Strong campaigns won’t just have a “human in the loop,” according to Bonnick, “but human in the lead.”

Tagged in:

Related Stories

Must Read

The Big Story Podcast
PODCAST: The Big Story

Prog AI Live: AI’s Slippery Slop

Recorded live in Las Vegas at Prog AI, the AdExchanger team tackles a tricky question: As AI floods the feed with chaotic, addictive content and people engage with it, what does “premium” even mean anymore?

AdExplainer

The Programmatic Auction Is Changing In Real Time – Here’s How

Two decades after the first RTB auction, programmatic is more complex than ever – and that’s before you even consider generative AI.

Marketers

Publicis Acquires LiveRamp In A Major Shakeup For Indie Data Collaboration

Hundreds of exasperated and unexpected ad industry phone calls were made on Sunday, as agencies and ad tech vendors discussed the fallout of Publicis Groupe’s $2.2 billion acquisition of LiveRamp over the weekend.

Privacy! Commerce! Connected TV! Read all about it. Subscribe to AdExchanger Newsletters
Finger connecting dots on a cork board network concept
AI

These AI Agents Want To Handle All The Annoying Parts Of Media Buying

Meet Kovva, a new AI ad tech startup tackling the unglamorous gruntwork that programmatic has never fully automated.

Felipe Cuevas for TelevisaUnivision
CTV

We Went To Eight Upfronts This Week. Here's What We Learned

Upfront week is officially over. In case you missed any of the dog-and-pony shows — including Chappell Roan belting out “Pink Pony Club” during YouTube’s Broadcast — don’t worry; we’ve got you covered.

CTV Roundup

Let’s Be Upfront About Performance

During upfronts, publishers flexed their ad performance muscles at media buyers all week long in an effort to appeal to the biggest demands media buyers have during their upfront negotiations: flexibility and results.

Popular

  1. Marketers

    Publicis Acquires LiveRamp In A Major Shakeup For Indie Data Collaboration

    Hundreds of exasperated and unexpected ad industry phone calls were made on Sunday, as agencies and ad tech vendors discussed the fallout of Publicis Groupe’s $2.2 billion acquisition of LiveRamp over the weekend.

  2. Finger connecting dots on a cork board network concept
    AI

    These AI Agents Want To Handle All The Annoying Parts Of Media Buying

    Meet Kovva, a new AI ad tech startup tackling the unglamorous gruntwork that programmatic has never fully automated.

  3. Platforms

    Snap Stops Grading Its Own Homework

    Snap is trying to combine multiple views of performance with its new attribution product, which unifies Snap data with data from mobile measurement partners.

  4. Agencies

    Ogilvy CIO Says AI Is A Handy Tool, But The Real Magic Is In Human “Provocateurs”

    Carol Reed discusses what it means to be a chief innovation officer and how to keep up with new AI developments without losing the human touch.

  5. Ryan Detert, CEO & co-founder, Influential
    PODCAST: AdExchanger Talks

    Influencer Marketing Grows Up

    If creators want brand dollars, they have to play by the rules of data-driven marketing and measurement, says Ryan Detert, CEO and co-founder of Publicis-owned influencer marketing platform Influential.