Adobe Advertising Cloud’s Keith Eadie: Why Adobe Is Pulling The Plug On Programmatic TV

Keith Eadie, VP and GM of Adobe Advertising Cloud and head of product for Adobe Analytics, is a man confident enough to cut his own hair.

His wife takes care of the back and the sides, and then “it’s my own doing on top,” Keith jokes from his garage (aka home office). “It’s a little dangerous at times, but it seems to work.”

That’s not the only hairy situation, with third-party cookies on their way out in Chrome, Apple limiting IDFA use and the ad tech industry casting around for alternative solutions.

“[We’re on the cusp of] a complete transformation of how we target and measure digital advertising,” Keith says. “It’ll be a complete sea change … [and] it’s definitely top of mind with every marketer we’re working with.”

Also top of mind for Adobe is the company’s transition away from services. In June, CEO Shantanu Narayen told investors that Adobe will stop investing in its managed service product for programmatic TV advertising and no longer prioritize those types of deals. Adobe spent the past five years building software products for its programmatic TV line of business and striking supply relationships. “But, ultimately, we couldn’t see it getting to a fully programmatic value chain and software platform over the next five years,” Keith said. “We were trying to change an industry that has a lot of foundational technology that is not programmatic friendly.” Also in this episode: wisdom on weathering a crisis from Keith’s days as a consultant with Boston Consulting Group during the Great Recession, why incrementality is starting to pick up steam as marketers look for efficiencies amid COVID-19 and the biggest missed opportunity in ad tech right now.

Subscribe to AdExchanger's Social Distancing With Friends podcast on iTunes, Google Play, Spotify, Stitcher or wherever you listen to podcasts.