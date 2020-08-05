Xaxis Global CEO Nicolas Bidon On The Appeal Of Programmatic During A Pandemic

Nicolas Bidon, global CEO of Xaxis, GroupM’s programmatic arm, is on a Duolingo streak.

When stay-at-home orders were instituted, Nicolas started using the language app on a daily basis to brush up on his Spanish – and stay sane. He’s completed more than 100 days of lessons in a row so far and counting.

“Throughout the first few months of the lockdown, I tried to establish a routine and build some new habits,” Nicolas says.

But Nicolas is also rolling with the pandemic’s many punches.

According to GroupM’s mid-year ad forecast, global digital advertising – most of which is programmatic – will shrink this year to $277.8 billion.