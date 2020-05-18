Social Distancing With Friends: Nicolle Pangis

“I’d be lying to say every day is a great day,” she said, “but I’m trying to make more days great days than harder days.”

From her refinished attic in suburban New Jersey, Pangis is helping Ampersand’s buy-side clients redistribute sports and live events budgets to reach target demos through advanced TV.

She’s also making deals to grow Ampersand’s national footprint of addressable TV inventory, announcing in early May an exclusive sales partnership to represent Verizon FiOS. Ampersand now reaches 60% of all addressable US households.

“There is potential to push through and do important, strategic things in light of COVID,” Nicolle said. “This is an opportunity to help the marketplace.”

When she’s not working, Nicolle is spending more time with her children than ever before as a working mom, and is encouraging her employees to take the time they need for home responsibilities.

“The only way we’re going to thrive in business is to have some sense of balance and comfort mentally and emotionally,” she said.

Also on this podcast: Nicolle finds a new hobby in building Lego statues and talks about leading virtual Girl Scouts meetings.

