Social Distancing With Friends: Kevin Mannion

Kevin Mannion is trying to figure out what his clients need right now.

As the president and chief strategy officer at business intelligence firm Advertiser Perceptions, Kevin is in constant contact with media buyers and ad tech players who are grappling with how to work with this “new normal, which is not normal.”

Kevin’s new normal involves working full time from his home in Port Washington, NY, where he lives with his wife Loretta. He hasn’t commuted into Manhattan for work since mid-March, and like so many, he and his loved ones are turning to Zoom for family gatherings, including for his son’s recent 31st birthday.

In this episode, Kevin explains how companies are struggling to determine when it it's right to talk about business and find other ways that they can be of value to customers.

“We’re getting into a lot of discussions like that and seeing about ways that we can provide insights to help them get a handle on what’s the temperature of the market right now,” Kevin said. “What’s the temperature of this vertical vs. that vertical?”

To answer those questions, Kevin and his team changed their focus and began surveying marketers and agencies in mid-March to understand how the pandemic is impacting the advertising industry. They will continue checking in with media buyers every two to three weeks through June, summarizing their learnings in “ The Coronavirus Effect On Advertising Report .”

The second wave of findings were released this week.