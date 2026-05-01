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POSSIBLE 2026: AdExchanger’s Hot Takes

By AdExchanger

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AdExchanger Senior Editors Anthony Vargas and Alyssa Boyle.

The fourth-annual POSSIBLE is in the books!

AdExchanger Senior Editors Alyssa Boyle and Anthony Vargas were on the ground in Miami. Here are their takeaways from three days chatting about agentic AI in the Florida sun (other than some scattered showers).

But the AI talk at POSSIBLE wasn’t just marketing hype. Ad industry insiders got real about what agentic AI tools are actually doing and the technology’s benefits and tradeoffs.

And while AI may be helping advertisers solve some of their many measurement problems, it still hasn’t figured out frequency capping for annoying pharma ads. We also explain how AI is like almond milk when it comes to sustainability.

And, just in case you weren’t able to make it to Miami this week, we’ve got you covered!

Here’s everything you need to know to sound like you really were there sweating with the rest of us.

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