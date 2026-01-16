At CES 2026 in Las Vegas, AdExchanger and the Chief Marketer Network asked digital advertising insiders for their perspective on where the industry stands as we kick off the new year.
We got their takes on trends to watch in 2026, as well as what the industry got wrong last year and how it can learn from those mistakes.
We also asked them to separate the real AI use cases having an impact on the market today from the AI hype they heard at the show.
Check out the videos below for hot takes from these industry experts:
- Tony Katsur, CEO, IAB Tech Lab
- Tim Vanderhook, CEO, and Chris Vanderhook, COO, Viant
- André Swanston, CEO, PHȲND
- Jamie Seltzer, global chief data and technology officer, Havas Media Network
- Rob Deichert, COO, TripleLift
- Dave Olesnevich, head of product, The Weather Company
- Joshua John, senior director, product strategy, Yahoo DSP
- Chris Signore, SVP, business development, Magnite
What’s something the ad industry got wrong in 2025 that you hope to learn from this year?
What’s a trend to watch in 2026?
What’s an AI use case you feel positive about for this year?
What’s something you’ve heard about AI at CES that you want to call BS on?
How would you describe CES 2026 in three words or one phrase?