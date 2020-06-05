VP Of Business Jim Squires On Why Instagram Is A Force For Good

About two weeks ago, when this podcast was recorded with Jim Squires, VP of business and media at Instagram, Facebook’s acquisition of GIPHY and the rollout of Facebook Shops were two of the top business stories du jour.
Today, it’s hard to imagine focusing on any story other than the killing of George Floyd, which has sparked outrage and protests across the nation.
On Tuesday, Instagram was flooded with black squares posted by millions of users and businesses in solidarity with the BLM movement. Instagram has long been a fertile platform for activism, from the Women’s March to abortion rights in Ireland.
