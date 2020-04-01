Social Distancing With Friends: Hearts & Science CEO Erin Matts

In this new podcast series, AdExchanger editors break the cabin fever by talking with the top thought leaders and practitioners in digital and data-driven advertising – all while under social isolation

Hearts & Science CEO Erin Matts is waiting out the COVID-19 pandemic in a cabin in the woods in Barryville, New York, running virtual pitches with clients while trying to stay connected to and supportive of her roughly 400 employees in the United States.

Her morale-boosting tools for an isolated existence: Seamless gift cards and virtual workout classes.

Meanwhile, Erin gets her own uplift from her husband, a writer and work-from-home veteran, and her Labrador retriever, Bruce. TLDR: Good lighting, brisk walks and a comfortable chair are key.