Social Distancing With Friends: PubMatic CEO Rajeev Goel

The global pandemic made PubMatic CEO Rajeev Goel think long term.

The ad exchange – with a balance sheet strong enough to enable long-term decisions – has added 10% to its headcount while many of its peers made cuts.

“I have a view – I don’t know that it’s shared by most people – that the internet opportunity will double in the next two years.”

People are embracing telehealth, buying cars online and having them delivered by dealers and working and going to school from home. More business is moving online, and people have more free time to spend online.

PubMatic saw CPMs bottom out in early April and make “steady progress” upward every week since, but Goel still believes ad tech will further consolidate, as challenges around transparency and supply-path optimization continue.