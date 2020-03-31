Social Distancing With Friends: Watson Advertising CRO Jeremy Hlavacek

In this new podcast series, AdExchanger editors break the cabin fever by talking with the top thought leaders and practitioners in digital and data-driven advertising – all while under social isolation.

The coronavirus pandemic will create far-reaching economic ripples across the advertising industry, says Watson Advertising CRO Jeremy Hlavacek, who’s currently working double-duty while homeschooling his fifth grader.

Though the IBM-owned behemoth can afford to think long term, not everyone has that luxury.

Depending on how long and how deeply the pandemic affects our health and the economy, it could even create opportunity.

Out of the 2008 financial crisis rose a range of startups – including many in programmatic advertising. So as enterprises like Watson Advertising respond to the pandemic by focusing more narrowly on their core offerings, that leaves an opening for small companies to try to innovate and solve nagging industry problems.