Social Distancing With Friends: Criteo CEO Megan Clarken

In this new podcast series, AdExchanger editors break the cabin fever by talking with the top thought leaders and practitioners in digital and data-driven advertising – all while under social isolation.

Three months after being named CEO of Criteo, Megan Clarken has been confronted with a very different set of challenges from the ones she signed up for. In this episode, she describes the coronavirus’s impact on ad spend and ecommerce fulfillment, and how she is guiding the company through the crisis.

“For me it’s about being calm, and making sure 2,800 people around the globe in 27 countries are getting the same message at the same time,” she says.

Criteo is fortunate in that it has a strong balance sheet, with $419 million in cash on hand at the end of 2019, zero debt and a line of credit. Despite that strength, Clarken said Criteo is unlikely to acquire assets in the coming months.

“The most important thing is to preserve our cash,” she says. “While we can take a look at what might be out there, we need to have a clearer line of sight into what we’re going to have to deal with over the long term than to go shopping.”