Centro CEO Shawn Riegsecker On Why The Ad Industry Needs To Check Itself Before It Wrecks Itself

The pandemic has turned Centro CEO and founder Shawn Riegsecker into a slipper-wearing night owl.
When Slack and email goes quiet, Shawn gets busy, staying up until the wee hours. Working from home can do that to you.
“There are too many pings throughout the day, too much mental confusion,” he says. “When everybody shuts off late in the evening at 9 o’clock, my brain turns on.”
Until there’s a governing body with the power to hold companies accountable, bad actors will keep on doing as they do.
“If there is no penalty for breaking the T’s and C’s and/or the conditions, OK, what’s the incentive not to step over the line in our industry?” Shawn says. “And we’ve seen that happen quite a bit.”
