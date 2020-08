Jerome Turnbull, director of media buying at AppLovin, shares his home office with his pet chinchilla, Speedie.

When Jerome, who joined AppLovin through its acquisition of Machine Zone in May, isn’t hanging out with Speedie or tending an aquarium populated by blue velvet shrimp – aquascaping is a new hobby he acquired during the pandemic to bring a little more zen into his life – he’s contemplating the major changes coming down the pike with iOS 14 in September.

There are a few schools of thought he’s seen out there for how companies are approaching Apple’s coming IDFA restrictions. Some mobile measurement providers are looking to integrate with SKAdNetwork, for example, while others are more focused on improving their in-app consent flow. An encouraging study released by mobile DSP Adikteev is hypothesizing that the IDFA opt-in rate might not turn out to be as dire as some are predicting.

For now, AppLovin’s plan of attack involves a mixture of vigilance and caution. But AppLovin also also has a few irons of its own in the fire as it waits for its big partners (ahem, Facebook) to go public with their official IDFA approaches.

“We’re definitely having a lot of conversations,” Jerome says. “There can be some opportunities here.”