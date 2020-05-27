Must Read Social Distancing With Friends: Visible CMO Minjae Ormes LiveRamp Earnings Show It Has The Runway (And Cash) To Weather This Crisis Live Industry Updates: The Atlantic Lays Off 17% Of Staff, Accelerates Subscription Strategy The Gaming Audience Is A Lot More Diverse And Desirable Than You Think Target And Walmart Earnings Show How American Shopping Has Been Reset Social Distancing With Friends: Eyeo CEO Till Faida How NerdWallet’s CMO Is Growing A Brand During A Crisis Facebook Goes Further Into Ecommerce With New 'Shops' Feature While The World Falls Apart The Stock Market – And Ad Tech Especially – Keeps Pumping » Social Distancing With Friends: Visible CMO Minjae Ormes by James Hercher // Wednesday, May 27th, 2020 – 9:21 am Share: Minjae Ormes moved to a new home in Denver in March, on Corona Street, believe it or not. A few days later, a shelter-in-place rule was in effect and Visible, the Verizon pay-as-you go mobile cell service and data service where Minjae is CMO, did a full overhaul of its marketing strategy and value prop to customers. The "Yes" and "No" signs pictured were made by her kids, so they know when they can interrupt a call. The new market dynamics are actually a tailwind for Visible, since a selling point is the relatively inexpensive fixed monthly rate and no contract. But that means Visible must work harder to retain its customers, including efforts like a bill forgiveness offer for those impacted by COVID-19, she said. Modern CMOs all must deal with the challenge of demonstrating something like true ROI. On top of that, nowadays brands are trying to be relevant but not tone-deaf, or figuring out whether idealistic, almost PSA-style advertising makes sense as a business. And how does a brand prepare for what used to be the key tentpole events of the year, when nobody is willing to make months-long forecasts right now? Back-to-school and off-to-college is typically a big season for Visible. Minjae said. And that means the brand’s marketing approach must be much more flexible, since the company doesn’t know if, where or how schools students will return in the fall. Minjae said the priorities in the first couple months have been to survey customers and prospects, gather insights and see how the service fits into people’s lives right now. And then to figure out where it will be possible to reach new customers without Visible’s marketing mainstay of real-world events. Add a comment Click here to cancel reply. Name (required) Email (will not be published) (required) Website Comment XHTML: You can use these tags: <a href="" title=""> <abbr title=""> <acronym title=""> <b> <blockquote cite=""> <cite> <code> <del datetime=""> <em> <i> <q cite=""> <s> <strike> <strong>