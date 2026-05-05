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POSSIBLE 2026: Industry Experts Dish On AI – And Other Trends To Watch

By AdExchanger

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Kamran Asghar, Global CEO & Co-founder, Crossmedia
Kamran Asghar, Global CEO & Co-founder, Crossmedia

At POSSIBLE 2026 in Miami, the ad industry was over the hype around AI. 

Industry experts got real about how agentic AI is actually changing advertising workflows today. And they called out the pie-in-the-sky use cases that could be longer-term possibilities for AI, but that aren’t currently – pardon the pun – possible.

In conversations about AI, two other topics kept coming up: measurement and fragmentation. In some cases, AI adds more complexity to media buying by introducing new channels and consumer touch points. But for agencies, AI can also be a way to simplify collaboration and communication with advertiser clients. It’s also increasing the speed of measurement and campaign optimization.

Beyond AI, insiders also had plenty to say about some other persistent marketing challenges, like proving performance, separating the signal from the noise and balancing creative storytelling with data-driven ad targeting. And they brought plenty of takes that were hotter than a yacht fire! (Well, maybe not that hot. But close.)

AdExchanger asked a few sources on the ground at POSSIBLE for their views on where the industry stands and where it’s going. Check out the videos below for more from the following:

  • Paul Frampton-Calero, CEO, Goodway Group
  • Kamran Asghar, Global CEO & Co-Founder, Crossmedia
  • Domenic Venuto, Chief Product & Data Officer, Horizon Media
  • Sam Bloom, Head of Partnerships, PMG
  • Leah Askew, SVP, Head of Precision Media, Digitas North America
  • Matt Barash, Chief Commercial Officer, Nova Studio
  • Peter Naylor, Chief Client Officer, Nielsen
  • Ashan Khan, Head of Global Agency Partnerships, Uber Advertising
  • Jeremy Woodlee, GM of Enterprise, Infillion
  • John Hoctor, Co-founder & CEO, Newton Research
  • Ravi Patel, Co-founder & CEO, SWYM.ai
  • Mukta Chowdhary, VP of Brand, Hello Sunshine

What’s the most interesting thing you’ve heard at Possible?

What’s a major industry challenge you’d like to see solved that would benefit your business the most?

What are you paying attention to that the industry should also be keeping an eye on this year?

What’s the wildest way you’ve seen someone use AI at work?

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