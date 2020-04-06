Social Distancing With Friends: Flashtalking CEO John Nardone

As a digital advertising OG, John Nardone has steered quite a few ships through economic downturns. While this one feels different, he has a lot of practical advice on leading during a hard time – whether it’s the necessity of overcommunicating or the importance of preparation for client calls on Zoom.

John also weighs in on managing business relationships as partners and clients deal with a cash crunch, and shares how Flashtalking is weathering the pullout of ad spend from certain verticals, such as sports betting, travel and tourism.

Also: Does digital media run in the Nardone family blood? John is also only on season two of “Game of Thrones.” Will he remain spoiler free by the end of this podcast?