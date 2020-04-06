Social Distancing With Friends: The Media Kitchen CEO Barry Lowenthal

Most mornings, you’ll find Barry Lowenthal, CEO of The Media Kitchen, doing makeshift yoga and Pilates with his neighbors on the beach near his condo in Palm Springs – at a safe distance, of course.

And then the day kicks off, a series of Zoom calls and hangouts and conversations with staff, vendors and brand clients who are looking for stability in a world turned upside down. “I spend a lot of my time right now just providing people with assurance that everything is going to be okay through this,” Barry says.

He and his niece, a college student, have started trading videos with each other over Snapchat, talking about things they’re grateful for right now, despite everything. Barry is grateful for Oliver, his five-and-a half-pound Yorkie.

Also in this episode: Barry describes the exercises he’s doing to keep his lungs in shape, what it’s like to be Zoom bombed and how The Media Kitchen is helping families with kids at home stay sane.

Unrelated fun fact: Barry isn’t short for anything … but his father really wanted to name him Beowulf. His mother vetoed that out of hand.