Social Distancing With Friends: GroupM Global CEO Christian Juhl

On a normal day, Christian Juhl juggles his job as global CEO of the world’s largest media buying firm with being a single dad.

Now throw a global pandemic into the mix.

Sheltered in place in Marin County, California, Christian is balancing GroupM clients’ concerns with making sure his 12-year-old son, Luke, gets his virtual schoolwork done. Then there’s the 32,000 employees in 100 countries around the world he has to look after.

To stay sane between Zoom calls, Christian is taking socially-distanced bike rides with his son and going to drive-through barbecues in neighbors’ driveways. In this episode, he catches up with AdExchanger about life during the COVID-19 crisis.