Social Distancing With Friends: Insider Inc. CEO Henry Blodget

The scale of economic losses from the coronavirus pandemic are directly related to earlier missteps, says Insider Inc. CEO Henry Blodget.

“The United States unfortunately squandered a huge opportunity of a couple months of warning and did not prepare appropriately,” he said. “The lack of testing has been a disaster, and we are still paying a price for that. That has come at an enormous economic price, and an enormous human and social price.”

As the pandemic unfolded, Blodget transitioned his entire staff to remote work. He’s leading his business while holed up in Brooklyn with his teenagers and cat as his new co-workers.\

Insider Inc. is preparing to weather a “significant” drop in advertising revenue, Blodget said, as many clients rightly decide to pause campaigns as their businesses are affected.

Surprisingly, programmatic has proved to be a bright spot amidst those declines, in part due to the increased interest in Insider Inc.’s content during the pandemic And luckily, Insider Inc. has diversified, with a strong affiliate business and a subscription business that’s accelerated.