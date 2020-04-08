Social Distancing With Friends: Roku’s Alison Levin

“I will never, ever complain again about CES being too crowded, too crazy, too overwhelming,” she said. “I actually miss CES, if you can believe that.”

As VP of ad sales at Roku, Alison is used to working with remote teams globally, although she is checking in with people more often these days. She’s also fielding questions from clients about how streaming is changing during the pandemic and how brands can get involved, while negotiating upfront deals over video chat.

Alison calls in from her backyard in Long Island, NY, (you can hear the odd bird chirping) to avoid waking her toddler Joni from her afternoon nap.

Also in this episode: Alison discusses at-home workouts (she’s running and using the Peloton app) and catching up on old TV shows – that is, when she’s not watching “Finding Nemo” with Joni on repeat.

“I’ve never been more thankful for anything than I am for Disney Plus,” she says.